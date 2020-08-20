Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani referees to oversee Champions League match

    20 August 2020, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani referees led by Furkat Atazhanov to oversee the Champions League second qualifying round match between Qarabağ FK and the winner of FC Sheriff Tiraspol and CS FOLA Esch pair, Kazinform cites the National Olympics Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Furkat Atazhanov is to be the match’s chief referee joined by linesmen Sergey Kalachev, Darkhan Tulegenov and Grigori Moskovchenko.

    The match is set to be played on August 26 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events