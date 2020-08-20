Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani referees to oversee Champions League match

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2020, 11:49
Kazakhstani referees to oversee Champions League match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani referees led by Furkat Atazhanov to oversee the Champions League second qualifying round match between Qarabağ FK and the winner of FC Sheriff Tiraspol and CS FOLA Esch pair, Kazinform cites the National Olympics Committee of Kazakhstan.

Furkat Atazhanov is to be the match’s chief referee joined by linesmen Sergey Kalachev, Darkhan Tulegenov and Grigori Moskovchenko.

The match is set to be played on August 26 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.


Sport   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023