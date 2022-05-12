Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani reaches Shymkent Challenger semis

    12 May 2022, 18:21

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Alexander Shevchenko of Russia have reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the quarterfinal-match Yevseyev and Shevchenko stunned the 2nd-seeded Indian Arjun Kadhe and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

    Yevseyev and Shevchenko will clash with Swiss Antoine Bellier and Brazilian Gabriel Decamps in the semifinals.

    It bears to remind that they defeated a wildcard duo of Timur Maulenov and Dostanbek Tashbulatov at the start of the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana