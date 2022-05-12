Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani reaches Shymkent Challenger semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 18:21
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Alexander Shevchenko of Russia have reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal-match Yevseyev and Shevchenko stunned the 2nd-seeded Indian Arjun Kadhe and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Yevseyev and Shevchenko will clash with Swiss Antoine Bellier and Brazilian Gabriel Decamps in the semifinals.

It bears to remind that they defeated a wildcard duo of Timur Maulenov and Dostanbek Tashbulatov at the start of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Shymkent  
