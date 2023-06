Kazakhstani Putintseva wins first-round match at Roland-Garros

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putinsteva won in the first round at the now-running French Open also known as Roland-Garros in Paris, Sports.kz reads.

Putintseva beat Romania’s Irina Maria Bara in two sets with a score of 6:3,6:1. The match lasted for 1 hour and 8 minutes.

Currently, Putintseva ranks 37th in the WTA Women’s Rankings.