22 July 2022 07:24

Kazakhstani Putintseva upset in WTA-250 Palermo 2nd round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva played vs. French Diane Parry in the second-round match of Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform reports.

According to Sports.kz, Putintseva lost to Parry, world No86, with a score 3:6, 4:6. The match lasted for 1 hour 26 minutes.

During the match, Putintseva hit two aces and made three double faults.

Presently, Putintseva is ranked 29th in WTA Singles Rankings.

Photo: sports.kz