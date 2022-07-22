Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani Putintseva upset in WTA-250 Palermo 2nd round
22 July 2022 07:24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva played vs. French Diane Parry in the second-round match of Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform reports.

According to Sports.kz, Putintseva lost to Parry, world No86, with a score 3:6, 4:6. The match lasted for 1 hour 26 minutes.

During the match, Putintseva hit two aces and made three double faults.

Presently, Putintseva is ranked 29th in WTA Singles Rankings.


Photo: sports.kz


