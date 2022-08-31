31 August 2022 16:21

Kazakhstani Putintseva strolls into U.S. Open Round 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 27-year-old Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, World No 38, defeated Amanda Anisimova, World No 24, in the first-round match at the U.S. Open, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Next Putintseva will play vs Germany's Jule Niemeier.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina lost in Round 1 to French Clara Burel, World No 131, with a score of 4:6, 4:6.

Photo: ktf.kz







