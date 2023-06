Kazakhstani Putintseva sails into finals at Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva defeated Storm Sanders of Australia in the qualifying match of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2022 in Rome with the score of 6:1,6:1. The match lasted form 53 minutes, Sports.kz reads.

It is noteworthy, Putintseva ranks now 44th in the WTA singles ranking.