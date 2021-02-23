Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Putintseva propels into Adelaide International second round

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2021, 22:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the 2021 WTA Tour event - Adelaide International after scoring a victory over German Laura Siegemund in the opening round, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat German Laura Siegemund in two sets 6:4, 6:4.

The Kazakhstani fired one ace, made no double faults, and saved four break points out of eight.

She is to play against Storm Sanders of Australia for the place in the quarterfinals.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
