Kazakhstani Putintseva lost in 1st round match in Cleveland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva was knocked out in the first-round match at the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 in Cleveland, Ohio, Sports. kz reads.

Poland’s Magda Linette, World No 67, defeated Yulia Putintseva, currently ranking 39th in the world, with a score of 4:6, 2:6. The match lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes.





Photo: sports.kz