    Kazakhstani Putintseva lost at Abu Dhabi Open Round of 16

    10 February 2023, 08:10

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva World No.45 lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia World No.14 in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Putintseva lost in three sets 4:6, 7:6, 6:7 failing to ease into the quarterfinals.

    As earlier reported, Yulia Putintseva shocked Bianca Andreescu ranking 37th in the women’s singles first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 41 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 6:2 in favor of Yulia Putintseva. Besides, during the five-game winning streak she earned 8 points.

    Notably, Bianca Andreescu won the Grand Slam singles title in 2019 defeating Serena Williams.

    The winner of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will receive 470 WTA points and 120,150 dollars in prize money.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

