Kazakhstani Putintseva climbs up in updated WTA rankings
12 September 2022, 11:47

Kazakhstani Putintseva climbs up in updated WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Women’s Tennis Association has updated the rankings of the female tennis players, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

US Open winner Iga Swiatek from Poland retains the world No1 title, her opponent from Tunisia Ons Jabeur stands second having replaced Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who holds the third position now.

Kazakhstani Grand Slam winner Elena Rybakina retains her 25th position. Yulia Putintseva climbed two spots up and stands 36th now.

Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková tops the women’s doubles rankings. Barbora Krejcikova

stands second and Elise Mertens from Belgium is third.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost one position and moved to the 20th line, while Rybakina improved her position by four spots and now stands 102nd.

Photo: ktf.kz


