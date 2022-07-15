Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Putintseva advances to Hungarian Grand Prix 3rd round

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 July 2022, 08:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva played in the second round of Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Putintseva held a match vs. Brazilian Laura Pigossi, world No125, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics in women’s doubles, and won in three sets with a total score of 4:6, 6:1, 6:2. The match lasted for 2 hours 18 minutes.

During the match, Putintseva hit one ace and made two double faults. She won seven points and six games in a row.

It is worth noting that Putintseva is currently ranked 32nd in the WTA Singles Rankings.


Photo : sports.kz



Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
