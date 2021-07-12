Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Putintseva advances in Budapest

    12 July 2021, 22:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has propelled to the second round of the WTA Hungarian Grand Prix clay tournament in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani seeded 1st at the tournament confidently eliminated Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze in two sets 6-2, 6-4. It took Putintseva 1h 35 minutes to send Gorgodze home.

    During the match Putintseva fired one aces and made two double faults, while the Georgian hit three aces and made four double faults.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $235,238.

    Earlier it was revealed that another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas also had had a good start at another WTA tournament in Switzerland.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths