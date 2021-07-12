Kazakhstani Putintseva advances in Budapest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has propelled to the second round of the WTA Hungarian Grand Prix clay tournament in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani seeded 1st at the tournament confidently eliminated Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze in two sets 6-2, 6-4. It took Putintseva 1h 35 minutes to send Gorgodze home.

During the match Putintseva fired one aces and made two double faults, while the Georgian hit three aces and made four double faults.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $235,238.

