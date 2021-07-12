Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Putintseva advances in Budapest

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2021, 22:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has propelled to the second round of the WTA Hungarian Grand Prix clay tournament in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani seeded 1st at the tournament confidently eliminated Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze in two sets 6-2, 6-4. It took Putintseva 1h 35 minutes to send Gorgodze home.

During the match Putintseva fired one aces and made two double faults, while the Georgian hit three aces and made four double faults.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $235,238.

Earlier it was revealed that another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas also had had a good start at another WTA tournament in Switzerland.
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
