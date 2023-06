NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World No 40 Kazakhstani Yulia Putinsteva beat two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza with the score of 3:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:1 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The second-round match lasted from 2 hours and 17 minutes.

In the Round of 16, Yulia Putintseva will play vs Ons Jabeur of Tunis.