Kazakhstani Popko out of ATP Challenger Tour in Parma

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko failed to advance at the ATP Challenger Tour taking place in Parma, Italy, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

In the first round of the Parma Challenger, Dmitry Popko lost to Italian Matteo Viola in the first set 4:6, and dropped out without finishing the match.