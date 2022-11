Kazakhstani Popko lost in first-round match at Ambato Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko, World No 315, debuted in the Ambato Challenger Men 2022 in Ecuador, Sports.kz reads.

In the first-round match he lost to Juan Bautista Otegui ranking 435th in the world in two sets with a score of 4:6, 5:7. The match lasted for 1 hours and 26 minutes.





Photo: sports.kz