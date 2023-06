Kazakhstani Popko eases into semifinals at Challenger de Buenos Aires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Roman Andres Burruchaga in the men's signles quarterfinals at the Challenger de Buenos Aires with a score of 7:5, 0:6, 6:2, Sports.kz reads.

In the final he will meet a winner of the match Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Renzo Olivo.