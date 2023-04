Kazakhstani Popko beats Zachary Svajda at Sarasota Open 2023

SARASOTA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko (world’s No 437) played a final qualification match of men's singles at the Sarasota Open 2023, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Popko faced local player Zachary Svajda (world No226) and beat him in two sets with the score 6:0, 6:3.

During the game, Popko hit three aces and made no double fault. He won also ten points and six consecutive games.