Kazakhstani Popko advances to 2nd round of Almaty Challenger

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 June 2021, 20:30
ALMATY. KAZINFORM –Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the playoff of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the first round of the Almaty Challenger Kazakhstani Popko outperformed Ukrainian Vladislav Orlov 6-2, 6-3.

Popko fired three aces, made three double faults, and saved six break points out of three, while his opponent hit one ace, made three double faults, and saved three break points.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Filip Jianu of Romania in the next round of the tournament
