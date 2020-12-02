Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Popko advances at Tennis Tournament in Brazil

    2 December 2020, 13:45

    CAMPINAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko is competing at Campeonato Internacional de Tenis – part of the ATP Challenger Tour, taking place in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko won over Argentinian Thiago Agustín Tirante 5:7, 7:5, 6:2 in the first round of Campeonato Internacional de Tenis.

    During the three-set match the Kazakhstani fired seven aces, made 2 double faults, and saved 6 break points out of 16.

    Popko will next face Joao Menezes from Brazil.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths