Kazakhstani Popko advances at Tennis Tournament in Brazil

CAMPINAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko is competing at Campeonato Internacional de Tenis – part of the ATP Challenger Tour, taking place in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko won over Argentinian Thiago Agustín Tirante 5:7, 7:5, 6:2 in the first round of Campeonato Internacional de Tenis.

During the three-set match the Kazakhstani fired seven aces, made 2 double faults, and saved 6 break points out of 16.

Popko will next face Joao Menezes from Brazil.