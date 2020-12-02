Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Popko advances at Tennis Tournament in Brazil

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 December 2020, 13:45
Kazakhstani Popko advances at Tennis Tournament in Brazil

CAMPINAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko is competing at Campeonato Internacional de Tenis – part of the ATP Challenger Tour, taking place in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko won over Argentinian Thiago Agustín Tirante 5:7, 7:5, 6:2 in the first round of Campeonato Internacional de Tenis.

During the three-set match the Kazakhstani fired seven aces, made 2 double faults, and saved 6 break points out of 16.

Popko will next face Joao Menezes from Brazil.


Sport   Events   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events