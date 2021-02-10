Kazakhstani players learn first-round doubles opponents at 2021 Australian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Draws for first-round men’s and women’s doubles matches of the Australian Open 2021 have been revealed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Andrey Golubev, Elena Rybakina, Yaroslava Shvedova, Yulia Putntseva, and Zarina Diyas will play in the Australian Open main draw in doubles.

Bublik will team up with Golubev to take on Hungarians Attila Balázs and Márton Fucsovics. Rybakina and Shvedova will face the US-Brazilian duo Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani in the first round of the Australian Open. Kazakhstanis Putintseva and Diyas will meet against Russian-Slovak pair Anna Kalinskaya and Viktória Kužmová.



