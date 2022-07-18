18 July 2022 10:18

Kazakhstani player drops 7 places in WTA Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Iga Swiatek of Poland remains the top female tennis player in the world after the WTA has updated its Singles Rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Ranked second is Estonian Anett Kontaveit. Greek Maria Sakkari rounds out the top 3 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon Championships titleholder Elena Rybakina retained her 23rd spot in the WTA Singles Rankings this week. Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva plummeted 7 spots down to №39.

Belgian Elise Mertens, Chinese Shuai Zhang and Czech Katerina Siniakova dominate the top 3 of the WTA Doubles Rankings, respectively.

As for Kazakhstani tennis players, Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina are placed 19th and 63rd, accordingly.

Photo: sports.kz