Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea

    6 June 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The ‘Roza Baglanova’ play staged by the Astana Musical State Theatre of the Roza Baglanova Kazakhconcert State Concert Organization won the Best International Musical nomination at the Daegu International Musical Festival, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

    The 17th edition of the festival held in Daegu, South Korea, was the first for the Astana Musical State Theatre team.

    Actress Zarina Makina, who played the role of Roza Baglanova, received the Best Female Lead award, leading behind her collages from England, Germany, and France.


    «It is a stunning success for theatre art of Kazakhstan. The actors of Astana Musical made the world talk about our culture, demonstrating their unlimited talent,» said Kazakh culture and sport minister Askhat Oralov.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands