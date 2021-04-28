Kazakhstani peace and accord formula becomes pattern of life, Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We have turned diversity of our society into our own favour,» First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev told addressing the XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

«It becomes the well-known advantage of Kazakhstan. The country’s model of interethnic relations is based on the leading international legal standards and is acknowledged the worldwide. Kazakhstani formula of peace and accord becomes the pattern of life, moral imperative, invaluable treasure and assets of the state,» the Elbasy noted.

As earlier reported, the XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Nur-Sultan.

Members of the Assembly from around the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, MPs, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations are taking part in the online session themed 30 years of unity, peace and accord.