Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstani Pavilion second-best at EXPO 2020 Dubai

    31 March 2022, 11:22

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM On March 30 the EXPO Awards ceremony took place as part of celebrations of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Besides, the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition results were summed, the press service of the QazExpoCongress National Company informs.

    The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks 2nd among 192 countries of the world and received the silver medal for Interpreting the Expo’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Besides, the Pavilion of Kazakhstan won the 1st place in the Best Presentation nomination and 3rd in the Best Large Pavilion according to the Exhibitor Magazine.

    The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 10 Most Visited Pavilions at the EXPO 2020 Dubai. It received almost 1,617,000 visitors.

    Germany and Italy received the 1st and 3rd places correspondingly in Interpreting the Expo’s theme.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Exhibition Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary