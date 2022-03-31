Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstani Pavilion second-best at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2022, 11:22
Kazakhstani Pavilion second-best at EXPO 2020 Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM On March 30 the EXPO Awards ceremony took place as part of celebrations of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Besides, the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition results were summed, the press service of the QazExpoCongress National Company informs.

The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks 2nd among 192 countries of the world and received the silver medal for Interpreting the Expo’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Besides, the Pavilion of Kazakhstan won the 1st place in the Best Presentation nomination and 3rd in the Best Large Pavilion according to the Exhibitor Magazine.

The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 10 Most Visited Pavilions at the EXPO 2020 Dubai. It received almost 1,617,000 visitors.

Germany and Italy received the 1st and 3rd places correspondingly in Interpreting the Expo’s theme.


Foreign policy    Exhibition   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital