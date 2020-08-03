Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani pavilion hosted culture activities at VDNKh in Moscow

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2020, 14:43
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani pavilion held culture and entertainment activities for guests and citizens of Moscow city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani pavilion held culture and entertainment activities as part of the 81st anniversary celebration of the All-Union Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) alongside other national pavilions.

The pavilion's centerpiece was a national stand with the household trappings and traditional nomadic decorations on display. One could learn the history and culture of the Kazakh people as well as try the national dishes. Moreover, a master class in sewing was held.

photo


The event was joined by Kazakhstanis residing in Russia as well as national artistic ensembles performing musical compositions for guests and citizens of Moscow.

The activities led by the Trade Representation Office and supported by the Kazakh Embassy in Russia and the Trade Fair and Exhibition Fund Kazakhstan also included a gastronomic festival.

photo


Kazakhstan and Russia   Culture  
