Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023

    3 July 2023, 12:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan stands 53rd in the Global Passport Power Rank 2023. 193 member countries of the UN and six territories participated in the survey, Kazinform learned from finprom.com.

    Following criteria were evaluated for each country: visa-free regime, visa-on-arrival, electronic entrance permission, electronic visas, rapid issuance of visas (3 days) etc.

    The UAE passport was recognized the most powerful one with visa-free access to 125 destinations and visa-on-arrival score of 55.

    Kazakhstan holds the 53rd line in the ranking with visa-free access to 39 countries. The country’s visa-on-arrival score is 52. The nationals of Kazakhstan are required to get a visa to travel to 107 countries of the world.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14