Kazakhstani parliamentarians visit Brussels as city removes quarantine measures

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parliamentarians were the first foreign guests of the European Parliament after the removal of the quarantine measures in the capital of the EU, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The delegation of the Kazakh Parliament paid a visit to Belgium to take part in the 18th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee

The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Aigul Kuspan, Chairwoman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, and the European delegation was led by Fulvio Martusciello, Chairman of the European Parliament delegation for Central Asia.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Martusciello stressed the importance of resuming the parliamentary dialogue between the EU and Kazakhstan after the pandemic. The dynamic of the political contacts and high level of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU demonstrate the important role Nur-Sultan and Brussels play for each other.

«Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to sign the Expanded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, and the EU considers Kazakhstan as a largest partner in Central Asia,» said the Italian deputy.

He pointed to the composition of the Kazakhstani delegation which included six representatives from both chambers, different committees, and political parties, four out of whom were women, demonstrating the attention the country’s leadership pays to achieving the gender equality in the society.

During the event, the European Parliament deputies welcomed the efforts Kazakhstan makes to promote democratic reforms, deal with the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy as well as the well-being and health of Kazakhstanis.

The deputies also commended the Kazakhstani political reforms aiming at modernizing the political system, abolishing death penalty, improving the election legislation, achieving carbon neutrality, and improving the investment climate.

On his part, the head of the Kazakhstani delegation informed at length the European parliamentarians on the current political initiatives of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

«Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of independence this year. Thanks to the unity of the people, complex reforms carried out under the leadership of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the country has made great strides. President Tokayev sets before the Parliament the new tasks on ensuring legislative support for the political reforms in keeping with the spirit of the times and development of the Kazakhstani society,» he said.



