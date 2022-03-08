Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani parathletes compete in Men’s Middle Distance Sitting in Beijing

    8 March 2022, 12:47

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parathletes competed in the Men’s Middle Distance Sitting event at the 2022 Paralympic Games in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Sergey Ussoltsev and Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan were 14th and 16th to cross the finish line. Ussoltsev clocked the distance in 35:53.1, while Khamitov covered it in 37:49.8.

    Chinese parathlete Mengtao Liu won the Men’s Middle Distance Sitting event. German Martin Fleig took home silver. Taras Rad of Ukraine brought his country bronze.

    It is worth mentioning that there were two more Ukrainian parathletes in top 6 on the event, namely Vasyl Kravchuk and Pavlo Bal who finished 4th and 6th, respectively.


