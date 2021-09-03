Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani para-taekwondoist Dombayev to fight for bronze at Paralympics

    3 September 2021, 17:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-taekwondoist Nurlan Dombayev will contest for a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Kazinfrom reports citing the website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan’s Dombayev is to fight for bronze after losing to Mahdi Pourrahnamaahmadgourabi of Iran 6-24 in the Men’s K44 – 75kg Semifinal.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of five medals, including gold in powerlifting, three silver medals in judo, and one bronze medal in swimming.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

    Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Paralympic Games
