Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani para-swimmer fails to reach Paralympics final

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 10:30
Kazakhstani para-swimmer fails to reach Paralympics final

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev finished fouth in the Men’s 50m Freestyle – S5 Heat 1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Daliyev finished fouth clocking 35.49 seconds in the Men’s 50m Freestyle – S5 Heat 1 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He was ranked ninth overall, failing to make up the list of eight finalists.

Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of four medals, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Paralympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India