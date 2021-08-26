Kazakhstani para-powerlifter 5th at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Alina Solodukhina of Kazakhstan took part in the powerlifting event at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Solodukhina was ranked 5th out of 9 para-athletes in the Women’s -45 kg Powerlifting Final with her best lift of 83 kg.

Nigerian Latifat Tijani earned gold by lifting 107 kg. Silver went to Cui Zhe of China who lifted 102 kg. Justyna Kozdryk from Poland settled for bronze as she lifted 101 kg. Algerian Samira Guerioua was placed fourth after lifting 90 kg.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.



