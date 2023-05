Kazakhstani para judoka Yergali Shamei claims Asian champion title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yergali Shamei of Kazakhstan won gold after defeating Uzbek Shokhrukh Mamedov in the J1 73kg final of the IBSA Judo Asian Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Para Judo Federation.

Bronze medals went to Iranian Mahdi Borchlou and Kyrgyz Mamatibraim Suranov.

Earlier Kazakhstani Dayana Fedosova (J2, 57kg) and Akmaral Nauatbek (J2,52kg) claimed gold and silver medals, respectively.

The IBSA Judo Asian Championships held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace in the Kazakh capital Astana are to run through April 30.