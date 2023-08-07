Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani para dancers shine at int’l competition in Tokyo

    7 August 2023, 15:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Para dancers from Astana clinched one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2023 Para Dance Sport International Competition, Kazinform has learned from the Astana city administration.

    The two-day competition brought together para dancers from 18 countries in the Japanese capital on August 5-6.

    Ardak Otarbayev and Sevda Aliyeva won gold in the Duo Freestyle Class 1 and silver in the Duo Standard Class 1 categories.

    Ardak Otarbayev paired with Aidana Beglenova hauled bronze in the Combi Latin Class 1 category.

    On top of that, Ardak Otarbayev captured bronze in the Man Freestyle Class 1 category.

    Winners of the competition will book their berths in the upcoming Genoa 2023 Worlds in Italy slated for November.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

