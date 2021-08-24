Kazakhstani para-athletes take part in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has been held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo. Over 5,000 para-athletes, including those from Kazakhstan, took part in the grandiose ceremony, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In Tokyo, Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes who will compete in seven sports. Two-time world champion and three-time Asian champion in taekwondo Nurlan Dombayev and silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Paralympics in powerlifting Raushan Koishybayeva were the flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Kazakhstani para-athletes earned seven quotas in swimming, seven quotas in judo, five – in powerlifting, three – in taekwondo, two – in track and field athletics, two in rowing and shooting.

The XVI Paralympic Games will bring together para-athletes from 136 countries of the world. Medals in 22 sports will be up for grabs in Tokyo.

Earlier it was revealed that Qazsport TV channel will air live sports events in Tokyo with the participation of Kazakhstani para-athletes.



