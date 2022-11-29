Kazakhstani para-athletes claim 54 medals at World Games in Portugal

29 November 2022, 18:32

VILA REAL DE SANTO ANTÓNIO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-athletes claimed 54 medals at the IWAS World Games 2022 in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, Kazinform reports.

The IWAS World Games 2022 held in Portugal brought together around 500 athletes from 34 countries.

Kazakhstan represented by 27 para athletes in athletics, swimming and powerlifting claimed 54 medals including 14 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze ones.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games are held twice a year.