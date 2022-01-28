Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Olympic athletes arrive in Beijing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2022, 11:06
Kazakhstani Olympic athletes arrive in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes arrived Friday morning at the Beijing Shoudu International Airport to take part in the Winder Olympic Games 2022, Kazinform reports.

Speed skating, short track, freestyle mogul, downhill skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combine athletes of Kazakhstan arrived there. All of them passed PCR testing and passport control. Then they headed to the Olympic village.

As earlier reported, all the sportsmen and coaches over the past weeks worked under quarantine, they had no contacts with other people.

The XXIV Winter Olympic Games will be held on February 4-20 in Beijing.


Sport   Kazakhstan   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year