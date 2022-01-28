Kazakhstani Olympic athletes arrive in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes arrived Friday morning at the Beijing Shoudu International Airport to take part in the Winder Olympic Games 2022, Kazinform reports.

Speed skating, short track, freestyle mogul, downhill skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combine athletes of Kazakhstan arrived there. All of them passed PCR testing and passport control. Then they headed to the Olympic village.

As earlier reported, all the sportsmen and coaches over the past weeks worked under quarantine, they had no contacts with other people.

The XXIV Winter Olympic Games will be held on February 4-20 in Beijing.