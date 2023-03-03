Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Nurkanat Serikbayev settles for silver at 2023 Judo Grand Slam

3 March 2023, 21:10
Kazakhstani Nurkanat Serikbayev settles for silver at 2023 Judo Grand Slam Photo: Judo Federation of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Serikbayev lost in the final of the 2023 Judo Grand Slam event taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani judoka Nurkanat Serikbayev was defeated by Korean Kim Won-jin by ippon in the 60kg final of the tournament.

It is the first Grand Slam tournament for the Kazakhstani.

The 2023 Judo Grand Slam evemt is to run through March 5 in Tashkent.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan is to hold IJF Grand Slam tournaments from 2023 to 2026.


