Kazakhstani No 1 in doubles out of U.S. Open
5 September 2022 07:50

Kazakhstani No 1 in doubles out of U.S. Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina ended her run in the U.S. Open doubles, Sports.kz reads.

In the Round of 16 Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia lost in two sets to the duo of Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 3:6, 3:6 failing to reach the U.S Open quarterfinals.

As earlier reported, Anna Danilina is the best doubles player in Kazakhstan ranking World No 19 in doubles.


Фото: sports.kz

