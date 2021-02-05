Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov storms into final at Challenger Antalya 2 Doubles

    5 February 2021, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have advanced to the final at the Challenger Antalya 2 Doubles with the prize of USD 44,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

    In the semifinals the duo crashed Rafael Matos/ Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves scoring 3:6, 7:5, 10:8. The match lasted for 1 hour 36 minutes.

    In the final match of the Challenger Antalya Dobles Kazakhstan-Ukrainian tandem will play vs Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson.

    As earlier reported, at the start of the tournament Nedovyesov and Molchanov eliminated Spanish duo Carlos Taberner and David Vega Hernandez.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

