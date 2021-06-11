Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov reaches Slovak Open doubles semis

    11 June 2021, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov has advanced to the semifinal of the ATP Challenger Tour men’s doubles event in Slovakia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    In the doubles quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem beat Luca Margaroli of Switzerland and Srirambalaji Narayanaswamy of India 2-6, 7-5, 10-8.

    In 1 hour and 26 minutes Alexander and Denys fired one ace, made one double fault, and saved two break points, and their opponents hit one ace, made one double fault, and saved three break points.

    Next Alexander and Denys are to face off against Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz of Brazil.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

