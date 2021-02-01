Kazakhstani Nedovyesov moves up in updated ATP doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has released its updated singles and doubles rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Topping the rakings is Serbian Novak Djokovic. Spanish Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic take second and third places, respectively, in the updated ATP singles ranking.

As for Kazakhstanis, Alexander Bublik retains 45th spot. Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko both lose one spot - 90th and 168th, respectively.

The Kazakhstanis managed to retain their positions in the ATP doubles ranking, with Kukushkin being 76th, Andrey Golubev 88th, Bublik 90th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov rose by 14 lines to 120th after the victory in Antalya, Turkey, in a duo with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov.



