Kazakhstani Nedovyesov lost at Lyon Open doubles quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela lost to No.1 seeds and Grand Slam men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the quarterfinal clash at the Lyon Open, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The match ended 6:4, 3:6, 6:10.