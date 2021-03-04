Kazakhstani Nedovyesov into semi-finals of ATP doubles event in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov is to play in the semifinals of the ATP’s Forte Challenger 125 Men’s Doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The ATP event’s third seeds Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Serbian Viktor Troicki have advanced to the semifinals of Forte Challenger 125 after one of their opponents in the quarterfinals Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli pulled a muscle during the training session.

Notably, today Ukrainian-Kazakh duo Vladyslav Manafov and Grigoriy Lomakin are to face off against Canadian Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur. Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov and Finnish Otto Virtanen will oppose the event’s top pair American Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow for the place in the semifinals of Forte Challenger 125 Men’s Doubles.



