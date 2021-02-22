Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov fails to qualify for Forte Challenger 100

    22 February 2021, 19:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost in the final round of qualification for Forte Challenger 100, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani lost the first and third sets to Vladyslav Manafov 3:6, 6:3, 3:6 and will therefore not be represented in the main draw of ATP Forte Challenger 100.

    The 1 hour and 56 minutes match saw Kazakhstani Nedovyesov save two break points out of five, fire nine aces, and make two double faults.

    British Ryan Peniston, Russians Pavel Kotov and Bogdan Bobrov also managed to advance to the Forte Challenger 100 main draw.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

