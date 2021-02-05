Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Nedovyesov and doubles partner propel into ATP challenger semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2021, 10:01
Kazakhstani Nedovyesov and doubles partner propel into ATP challenger semis

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of €44,820, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal match, the third-seeded Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Daniel Altmaier of Germany and Luis David Martinez of Venezuela in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

In the semifinal match, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo will face unseeded Brazilian tandem Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves.

At the start of the tournament Nedovyesov and Molchanov eliminated Spanish duo Carlos Taberner and David Vega Hernandez.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events