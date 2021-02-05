Kazakhstani Nedovyesov and doubles partner propel into ATP challenger semis

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of €44,820, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal match, the third-seeded Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Daniel Altmaier of Germany and Luis David Martinez of Venezuela in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

In the semifinal match, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo will face unseeded Brazilian tandem Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves.

At the start of the tournament Nedovyesov and Molchanov eliminated Spanish duo Carlos Taberner and David Vega Hernandez.